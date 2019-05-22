A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries Wednesday afternoon when his SUV rolled over on Highway 246 west of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire responded with two engine companies about 2:38 p.m. when a vehicle accident was reported in the 7600 block of West Highway 246 and arrived to find a Jeep Cherokee lying on its roof, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Firefighters helped the driver — the sole occupant — out of the vehicle to be evaluated by paramedics, who determined he had suffered major injuries.
The second engine company went to the nearby Williams Ranch and set up a landing site for a CalSTAR helicopter, Eliason said.
An AMR ambulance transported the man to the ranch, where he was transferred to CalSTAR 7 and flown to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Center for treatment.
Eliason said the officers from the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.