A driver crashed his or her vehicle into a downtown Lompoc store Tuesday night, causing extensive structural damage to the building.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. A van, reportedly with just one person inside, slammed into the Bicycle Connection store with such force that the entire vehicle ended up inside the building.
A Lompoc Fire engine responded to the scene and those first responders extracted and treated the driver. An update on that person’s health was not immediately available. It was also not immediately clear if any arrests were made.
Personnel trained in urban search and rescue placed shores in the building to provide stability and prevent further collapse, Lompoc Fire reported.
The building has been deemed uninhabitable until repairs are made.