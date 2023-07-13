The driver and sole occupant of a Honda minivan was killed in a collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 101 near Buellton.
Santa Barbara County public information officer Scott Safechuck said the collision occurred on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Jonata Park Road and the male driver of a silver Honda Odyssey minivan died at the scene due to his injuries.
The van collided with a Toyota Tundra truck and the male driver of the truck denied medical treatment at the scene. An adult female passenger in the truck was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a 15-minute extrication.