Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 identified as Santa Barbara man
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 identified as Santa Barbara man

Dec. 20 single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 154

Santa Barbara County Fire Department emergency responders work to extricate a Santa Barbara man killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash just south of Cachuma Lake. 

 Dave Minsky

A driver who was killed Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake was identified Monday as a Santa Barbara man. 

Rene Martinez-Carrasco, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday on the westbound side of Highway 154 near the entrance to Circle V Ranch Camp, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A witness said the car was seen speeding and attempting to pass other vehicles prior the crash, as reported to the California Highway Patrol.

The first fire units to arrive on scene found a single vehicle had rolled over and crashed into an oak tree, where it came to rest upside-down, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Rescuers determined the driver died in the crash but remained at the scene to continue extrication. 

In addition to County Fire engines, Sheriff's Office deputies, CHP units, an AMR ambulance and a CalSTAR helicopter also responded to the scene, Bertucelli said. 

 
 
 
 
Public Safety Reporter

