Driver killed in single-vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive
breaking
Lompoc

Driver killed in single-vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive

A driver was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive, north of Lompoc. 

Lompoc Police responded to reports of a collision shortly after 2 p.m. near the Hancock College entrance on Highway 1, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

Upon arrival, police located a single vehicle, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver wasn't immediately identified pending notification of family members, according to Arias. 

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

