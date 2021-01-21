A driver was injured and later arrested on suspicion of DUI after his vehicle went over the side of Harris Grade Road and plunged at least 200 feet before landing on its side, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a 2005 Volkswagen that had plunged over the side of the road and landed on its passenger side. The vehicle's driver, identified as 37-year-old Justin Philley of Lompoc, sustained moderate injuries.

Philley was driving southbound on Harris Grade Road when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement that took his vehicle off the road and down a steep embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Conditions made it difficult for crews to initially access the vehicle, but they found a way to gain access from below and, after a lengthy process due to the vehicle's position, extricated Philley.

A Santa Barbara County Fire battalion commander, two engine companies, an American Medical Response ambulance, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene.

Once extricated, Philley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol office in Santa Maria at 805-349-3978.