A driver escaped injury after a large farm tractor being hauled by a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 135 early Saturday morning.
At 2:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highways 1 and 135 south of the Y split, just south of Orcutt.
Upon arrival, units found that male driver of the tractor-trailer was able to self-extricate himself from the vehicle, and declined any treatment at the scene or transport to the hospital, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.