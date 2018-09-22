Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A driver escaped injury after a large farm tractor being hauled by a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 135 early Saturday morning.

At 2:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highways 1 and 135 south of the Y split, just south of Orcutt.

Upon arrival, units found that male driver of the tractor-trailer was able to self-extricate himself from the vehicle, and declined any treatment at the scene or transport to the hospital, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.  

Gina Kim covers crime and courts for Santa Maria Times. Follow her on Twitter @gina_k210

