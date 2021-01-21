One person was injured after their vehicle plunged 600 feet over the side of Harris Grade Road near Lompoc on Thursday, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a vehicle that went 600 feet over the side of the road and landed on its passenger side, with an occupant who had sustained moderate injuries.

Conditions made it difficult for crews to initially access the vehicle, but they found a way to gain access from below and, after a lengthy process due to the vehicle's position, extricated the patient.

A Santa Barbara County Fire battalion commander, two engine companies, an American Medical Response ambulance and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene.