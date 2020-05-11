Driver airlifted with major injuries after rollover near Los Alamos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman sustained major injuries Monday after the pickup truck she was driving clipped the rear end of a van filled with passengers, causing the truck to flip over on a Highway 101 offramp near Los Alamos.

The driver of the pickup, who was not identified, was extricated and airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital after the rollover. Multiple passengers inside the van were not injured, according to CHP Office Robert Miller.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the Bell Street offramp, north of Los Alamos, shortly after 11:30 a.m., where they found the pickup on the right-hand shoulder and the van in the highway's center divide.

The red pickup truck was heading southbound and moving from the fast to the slow lane when it clipped the rear-end of a white van, causing the truck to roll and land on its wheels, according to Miller.

The collision caused the van to hit a call box before the driver regained control of the vehicle, Miller said.

After Santa Barbara County fighters and paramedics extricated the pickup driver, she was airlifted via CalSTAR helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to Capt. Bertucelli.

Santa Maria California Highway Patrol officers closed the offramp shortly before 12:30 p.m., but reopened it around 3:30 p.m.

