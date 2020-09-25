Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic to be held in Buellton on Oct. 3

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Buellton for those ages 18 and over from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The drive-thru clinic will be located at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The flu vaccine will be administered from the safety of patients' cars, according to the announcement. A high-dosage vaccine will not be available.

In observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, all patients must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

Advance registration is required to schedule a specific time slot, as vaccines are limited. To prevent longer wait times, registrants are advised to fill out and bring the required consent form.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital also has announced the cancellation of its annual health fair scheduled for Oct. 3.

The clinic is sponsored by The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, a local donor, and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

To make a reservation, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syflu

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

