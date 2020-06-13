'Dream realized': Renovations completed at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium, venue to open after pandemic

After more than three years of planning and fundraising, and more than six months of construction, the transformation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium is complete.
Workers this month finished installing the venue’s new artificial field turf, all-weather track surface and outdoor fitness zone. The upgrades were part of the $3.8 million Lompoc Community Track & Sports Field project, which was a joint effort between Lompoc Unified School District and the independent Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field.
Although work at the 57-year-old stadium has wrapped up, project backers said they will hold off on opening the new-look site to the public until restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
Plans are still in development for a private, ceremonial ribbon-cutting that could take place as soon as late June.
Community members, however, are encouraged to take a peek before then.
“Drive by to check it out,” said Tom Blanco, a former trainer at Lompoc High School who served as the co-chair of the project’s capital campaign. “It is something our community can be proud of.”
Construction on the project began in early December. The work mostly involved replacing the natural grass field with a synthetic turf and replacing the old red clay track with a new polyurethane surface that was also reconfigured to modern accepted standards.
The new track surface, according to LUSD, will allow athletes to experience heightened control and performance during competitions, and allow them to benefit from improved force reduction during daily training. It will also provide a gentler surface for recreational joggers or walkers.
“And also important, it will not stain your tennis shoes,” said Ashley Costa, the executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, who first proposed the project in early 2017.
The cost of the work was split by LUSD and the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field.
The lead contractor was Byrom-Davey Inc., while a team from Beynon Sports completed the track surface installation. Beynon has installed similar tracks at more than 200 high schools and colleges across California, according to LUSD.
The stadium serves as the home venue for the Lompoc and Cabrillo high school football teams, among other athletic squads.
The first football game scheduled to be played on the new surface is the Lompoc High freshman team’s contest against Paso Robles on Aug. 27. The Lompoc High varsity team is scheduled to host Paso Robles in its season-opener the next day on Aug. 28. Those schedules are tentative due to the coronavirus crisis.
Trevor McDonald, LUSD’s superintendent, said he was looking forward to seeing the new track and field put to use.
“This project is a dream realized for many of us,” he said, “and it is definitely a game changer for our kids, as well as the Lompoc community.”
John Karbula, an assistant superintendent of business services with LUSD, said the renovations would have lasting impacts.
“Generations of students will benefit from this historic collaboration,” he said.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
