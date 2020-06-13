'Dream realized': Renovations completed at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium, venue to open after pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After more than three years of planning and fundraising, and more than six months of construction, the transformation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium is complete.

Workers this month finished installing the venue’s new artificial field turf, all-weather track surface and outdoor fitness zone. The upgrades were part of the $3.8 million Lompoc Community Track & Sports Field project, which was a joint effort between Lompoc Unified School District and the independent Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field.

Although work at the 57-year-old stadium has wrapped up, project backers said they will hold off on opening the new-look site to the public until restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

Plans are still in development for a private, ceremonial ribbon-cutting that could take place as soon as late June.

Community members, however, are encouraged to take a peek before then.