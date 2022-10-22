The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday.
The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20.
This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as a series of dry cold fronts move through the Central Coast with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds and much cooler temperatures.
In fact, overnight lows will drop to the 40s throughout the Central Coast., while daytime highs this Sunday will range from the high-50s to low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
Saturday will start overcast with pockets of fog and drizzle as a dry cold front travels southward through the Central Coast. In the cold front's wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures will follow on Saturday afternoon and night.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force levels during the afternoon will start on Sunday and will continue through Tuesday.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream, flowing from British Columbia southward through California, will bring a cooler air mass to the state, keeping temperatures below seasonal averages.
Another dry cold front is forecast to move to the Central Coast on Wednesday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds, clear to partly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures.
The winds are forecast to decrease on Thursday and Friday, allowing the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with areas of fog and drizzle.
The long-range models are advertising the chance of rain developing on Nov. 1; otherwise, a dry weather pattern is expected to continue.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/61 49/61 45/67 47/63 47/63 46/62 47/65 49/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/70 44/70 40/75 43/77 44/74 41/71 43/70 44/72
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/61 47/62 45/69 46/68 48/65 48/64 49/66 50/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Saturday, decreasing to 53 to 55 degrees on Sunday into Friday.
Surf Report
The roughest oceanographic conditions of the fall season are
forecast this week, please practice caution.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the Northern and Central California coastline will generate a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Saturday decreasing to 6- to 8- feet with the same period on Sunday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is forecast on Monday into Tuesday, increasing to 8- to 10-feet with the same period on Wednesday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Thursday, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet on Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday through Tuesday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 22):
1999 - An upper-level low pressure system southwest of Diablo Canyon produced scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Over the last 24 hours the Ocean Lab Rain Gauge has recorded 0.21 inches of rain.
2005 - Marine Buoy # 42001 - Mid Gulf of Mexico, 180 nm South of Southwest Pass, LA. recorded a pressure drop of -0.70 in/Hg in just the last hour with significant swell height reaching 38 feet with a 13-second period from Hurricane Rite.
For the first time in the historical record, two hurricanes reached category-5 intensity in the Gulf of Mexico in a single season as Hurricane Rita intensified before making landfall (Katrina and Rita).
2021 - On Saturday, a storm with hurricane-force winds is forecast to rapidly intensify as it travels eastward across the southern Gulf of Alaska from 988 millibars to 948 millibars in less than 24 hours. This storm will be classified as a "bomb cyclone."
To be classified as a meteorological bomb, a storm needs to lower 24 millibars in 24 hours.
The associated cold front is forecast to tap into subtropical moisture and take on the characteristics of an Atmospheric River (AR) as it moves into Northern California with heavy rain.
Expected precipitation totals in Northern California will range from five-plus inches in the northern coastal mountains and the northern/central Sierra Nevada; three to five inches in lower elevations of the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley.