Dr. Cedric Kwon, an anesthesiologist, has been named the 2019 Lompoc Valley Medical Center physician of the year.
Employees at LVMC cast votes for the physician whom they believe exemplifies the district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents. Employees also are asked to consider a physician who strives continuously to improve services, and who works as a team member with hospital staff.
In nomination forms filled out by staff members, Kwon was acknowledged for being caring, professional and helpful, for always putting his patients first and for treating all staff with dignity and respect, according to an LVMC spokeswoman.
“I was shocked,” Kwon said. “I can think of so many other people who deserve the award. I am humbled by the fact they have expressed love for me. I’m very appreciative of the collegiality the nurses have expressed.”
Kwon has been affiliated with LVMC since 2002 and is in practice at Lompoc Valley Anesthesia Associates along with Dr. Michael Ashnin, Dr. William Gausman and Dr. Johnathan Weeks.
“For the past few years now I have watched Dr. Kwon go above and beyond for patients that come through the hospital, whether they are here to receive anesthesia or pain control in labor and delivery,” said one nomination form. “He is always readily available. I have observed him first-hand inform patients of the risks and benefits of his service and answer all questions with such honesty. This community is lucky to have someone who continues to go above and expects nothing in return but happy faces.”
Another nomination noted that his “patient care is focused, personable and considerate. He is kind to [operating room] staff.”
His kindness, respect, work ethic, diligence to his patients and skill were noted throughout the nomination forms.
Kwon graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1998 and earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Columbia University. He was born and raised in South Korea until the age of 13. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, married and the father of two children.
Also this month, Carla Pacia, a central supply and operating room technician, was announced as LVMC’s district employee of the year.