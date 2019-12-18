On the eve of a vote on impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives, 40 sign-waving demonstrators gathered in downtown Santa Maria to call on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.
Tuesday’s rally in Santa Maria was one of hundreds of similar events held in communities across the country to mobilize support for impeachment as House representatives prepared to vote on whether to impeach a president for the third time in American history.
Last week, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
During the rally, protesters stood at each of the four corners of Broadway and Main Street, holding signs with sayings like “No One is Above the Law” and “Make America Think Again”.
A regular stream of cars driving by honked their horns in support during the hour-long rally.
Orcutt resident Christopher Eckman said he was there to show solidarity with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal and other House members who would be voting to impeach Trump Wednesday.
Eckman said the president’s effort to push Ukraine to investigate a debunked allegation against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while withholding Congressionally-approved military aid to the country demonstrated an abuse of the president’s power.
Santa Maria resident Lee Franks, who organized the rally, said he did so because it was important to call attention to Trump’s actions.
“A lot of people have a lot of things about Trump that they don’t like politically,” he said. “But he’s gone beyond that.”
Santa Maria resident Suzanne Champeau said she came to the rally to call for the rule of law.
“I’m disgusted by what’s going on with our president and the Senate Republicans,” she said. “I had to come out and show support for America."