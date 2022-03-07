Dozens of Central Coast residents gathered at Minami Park despite the wind on Sunday for the third annual Santa Maria Valley Women's March.
The march was held in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, with the theme "Still, We Rise" to recognize women's resiliency in the face of numerous challenges.
Attendees gathered at Minami Park for a rally prior to the march, with speakers including co-emcees Lata Murti and Ivette Peralta, as well as march planning committee member Pam Gates and representatives from local organizations.
The crowed then departed Minami Park with signs and banners in hand, led by the Santa Maria High School marching band. The march headed east to Broadway, north to Stowell Road, west to Depot Street and back down Enos Drive toward the park. Santa Maria Police closed a portion of South Depot Street for the march.
Back at the park, local women's farmworker organization Líderes Campesinas also provided COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics.
Groups involved in the event included House of Pride and Equality, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, The Fund for Santa Barbara, the Lompoc and Santa Maria Valley democratic clubs, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Future Leaders of America and the American Association of University Women.