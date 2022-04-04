Nearly 5,000 people packed Santa Maria's Town Center West on Friday evening for the first of this year's Downtown Fridays.
"It was like walking through a rock concert," said Ed Carcarey, promoter. "It was a 30,000 steps kind of night for me."
The April 1 event saw 75 vendors, 25 food trucks and the Swing Shift Band rocking the stage in the mall parking lot. According to Carcarey, the event drew the most vendors the series has ever had, and a waiting list is growing for the rest of the year.
A highlight of the night was a kickoff ceremony hosted by nationally famous radio host Edgar Sotelo, aka ShoBoy. The entire ShoBoy Show crew was on hand for a meet and greet after the kickoff.
The beer and wine garden is back this year, after being closed for two years due to COVID. New this year, Santa Maria's Chido Bar will be running the garden.
"We had 15 more vendors than last year, and that was already our biggest year ever," Caracarey said. "Chido Bar does a great job running the wine and beer garden, better than we [Downtown Fridays organizers] could have done, frankly."
This year Downtown Fridays runs every week — April 1 to Sept. 30 — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Different bands, dancers and entertainment are showcased each week.
The weekly event, which launched in 2016, is a partnership between the city of Santa Maria and local event promoters Carcarey and Sofia Lariz.
For more information about Downtown Fridays, call 805-331-4744.