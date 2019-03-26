Downtown Fridays will be back for the fourth year with additional vendors, entertainment acts, enhanced lighting and an expanded kids’ area in the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway.
Weather permitting, the weekly festival — which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from March 29 through Sept. 27 — will bring nearly 70 vendors, live music in English and Spanish and a variety of entertainment acts.
Upcoming events this season include Cen Cal Pro Wrestling Shows on May 17 and Sept. 13, a "Rocky Horror Tribute" by Righetti High School on April 19 and a Spartatroniks demonstration by Orcutt Academy on May 3.
In addition, Mayor Alice Patino will honor “The Voice” alumnus Pryor Baird on May 24.
Ed Carcarey and Sofia Lariz, who organized the weekly celebrations in collaboration with the city, first began Downtown Fridays in 2016 as a way to help revitalize the downtown Santa Maria area.
As it enters its fourth year, the event continues to grow.
“This year, we’ll have 70 vendors at each event, up from around 60 last year,” Carcarey said. “We’ll have about 30 food vendors each week, most of them food trucks.”
Among the new food options will be Happy Days, which will serve Santa Maria-style barbecued tri-tip and chicken.
In addition, there are lots of new options for those with a sweet tooth.
“There’s vendors for doughnuts, ice cream, churros — dessert is the biggest area that’s grown in the past year,” Carcarey said.
On Friday, Downtown Fridays will kick off its first week with local R&B and funk band Shaky Groundz.
Other bands and entertainment acts to be featured include soul and funk quintet Soul’d Out and the four-piece Latin-rock band Caló.
“We try to serve everybody in the community, so almost every night we have both Spanish and English bands playing,” Carcarey said.
One item from the past three years that will not return is wine.
“We’ll just be serving beer,” Carcarey said. “We tend to get more of a beer crowd than a wine crowd. I’m not sure why, but there weren’t enough people taking us up on the wine to pay for itself.”
Modelo, 805 and Bud Lite will all be available in the beer tent, he said.
In response to requests from the public, this year’s events will feature enhanced lighting in the Town Center parking lot.
“With the help of the city, we put up six LED lights that are overlooking Downtown Fridays, which should really light up the area," Carcarey said. "This is one of the things we were asked about most.”
He expects the event will attract at least 2,000 visitors weekly.
“We’ll be getting between 2,000 and 3,000 people each week. The only thing that ever hinders us is the weather.”