All car enthusiasts are invited to the "Downtown Classic Car Show" this Saturday.
This is a free family friendly event that will feature an array of vehicles, vendors and a $300 prize for best in show.
Brought to you by People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) and Santa Maria Impalas Car Club, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the McClelland Street Corridor, 400-600 South McClelland Street.
Everything from street rods and classic cars, to special interest and exotic vehicles, along with motorcycles and bikes will be on display.
There will be vendor booths, games and activities for children, food from local food trucks and music throughout the event.
To show a vehicle or become a vendor, please visit www.santamariaatplay.org. The event is made possible with support from the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Questions may be directed to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260 or 2263.