Downtown Car Show 01
 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

All car enthusiasts are invited to the "Downtown Classic Car Show" this Saturday.

This is a free family friendly event that will feature an array of vehicles, vendors and a $300 prize for best in show.

Brought to you by People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) and Santa Maria Impalas Car Club, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the McClelland Street Corridor, 400-600 South McClelland Street.

