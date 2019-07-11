A downed power line is being blamed for the Happy fire that broke out at 2 p.m. July 6 and burned 4 acres before being brought under control by firefighters from two agencies, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire, said an electrical component failed, causing a power line to drop and ignite multiple fires between two power poles in the 7000 block of Happy Canyon Road.
Initially reported about 20 feet in size, the fire had grown to between 2 and 3 acres by the time the first unit from Los Padres National Forest arrived and found flames burning in light to medium fuel on ranch lands.
At the time, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said the downed power lines posed a hazard to firefighters.
In addition to the U.S. Forest Service units, County Fire sent three engines, two bulldozers, a water tender and a hand crew, with aerial support provided by an Air Tac unit from Santa Maria Airport, a County Air Operations helicopter that made water drops and two aerial tankers were not used.
The fire was contained by 4 p.m.