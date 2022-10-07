The City of Santa Maria Fire Department is inviting the community to participate in a Fire Prevention Fair to be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ruiz picnic area at Preisker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn important safety information and fire prevention tips, receive training and participate in various activities including a fire engine tour. The Kiwanis Club will provide free hotdog lunches to the first 100 attendees.
Fire prevention week is held in the United States during the week of October 9th to commemorate the tragedies of the Great Chicago Fire and the Peshtigo Fires in Wisconsin, to promote fire safety and to prevent loss of life and property.