Members of the Lompoc community are once again encouraged to be an "angel" this holiday season by bringing joy to a local senior citizen.
The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has resumed its annual Senior Angel Tree Project, an initiative through which local residents are encouraged to buy a gift for a chosen senior, wrap that gift and sign their name as that senior’s angel. The gifts then will be delivered to seniors residing at the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Fountain Square of Lompoc.
"Many people do not have family in the area or friends to visit them," read a portion of a statement from the Half-Century Club announcing the 17th annual campaign. "Make this holiday something special."
Anyone who wishes to be an angel is asked to attend the Maker's Market scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at The Dwelling on the campus of Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 500 E. North Ave. At that event will be a Christmas tree adorned with gift tags that have the names of local seniors and suggested gifts.
Once gifts are purchased and wrapped with the senior's name firmly affixed, the gifts should be dropped off at one of three locations: Bank of the Sierra, at 705 W. Central Ave.; Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank), at 828 North H St.; or Vandenberg Village Community Center District, at 3745 Constellation Road.
All gifts need to be turned in by Tuesday, Dec. 17.
For more information, contact the Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club at 805-736-6669.