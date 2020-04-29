Donors fill blood drive at Marian Regional Medical Center
alert top story

Donors fill blood drive at Marian Regional Medical Center

  • Updated

Marian Regional Medical Center partnered with Vitalant to encourage Santa Maria Valley residents to donate blood during a drive Wednesday in the hospital's conference center.

Organizers said they hoped to proactively support the community's needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a reduction in the number of people donating blood.

Vitalant officials called the effort a success, with all of the appointments filled for the day in addition to walk-in donors.

'It's about camaraderie': Santa Maria first responders hold parade, barbecue for Marian staff

Vitalant plans more blood drives, including one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Bradley Road.

They said all types of blood are needed, but Vitalant is especially looking for type O negative donors.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News