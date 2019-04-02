Donna Randolph prides herself on serving as a mentor to a new generation of business people. It’s a value instilled in her from her earliest years as an alumna of the Regional Occupational Program (ROP).
“The thing that I’m most proud of is developing and having my own team of young people. It gives me such pride to see them develop, to be a part of their journey,” said the owner of Donna Randolph State Farm Insurance.
Randolph was raised in Santa Maria in no small part by her grandfather.
“When he died, Mr. Ruben Salazar, the business teacher at the high school, knew I’d be going home alone after school because my mom worked. He knew ROP would be good for me, pull me out of my shell. It would teach me job skills and give me somewhere to be after school rather than home alone,” Randolph said.
Salazar sent her to an insurance agency owned by Muril Clift to interview. Her heart raced as she walked through the front door.
“I was scared out of my mind. Here was this big, tall man with his cigarette and coffee waving me back to his office, but we sat and talked for probably two hours. I’d never had an in-depth conversation with a business owner ever,” Randolph said.
These were the days before the internet when paperwork was maintained in a wall of file cabinets. Paperclips needed to be pulled. Mail needed to be metered. There was copying and collating to be done.
“Everything he asked me to do, I’d try to go above and beyond because I began thinking this was someone I wanted to make proud of what I do. I wanted to be an overachiever and show him that I deserved to be there,” Randolph said.
At the end of her eight-week ROP assignment, Clift offered her a job, and when she graduated high school, he promoted her to office manager.
“Muril taught me all kinds of things: how to balance a checkbook, how to save money, how to live beneath your means, how to pick a boyfriend. I asked him once what he got out of it. He said it gave him more reward than I could know to play that part in a young person’s life. I didn’t get that, I didn’t understand it fully until now as an agent, an owner, and managing my own team and becoming a mentor,” Randolph said.
The opportunities Clift provided did, in fact, help Randolph pop out of her shell. She claims she was an introvert, but you’d never know it these days. Joyful and energetic, she quickly turns a conversation away from herself, showing genuine interest in the happenings of other people’s lives, their families, their stories.
“He taught me as much about life, living, being a good person as he taught me about working in an office, about insurance, about working with customers,” Randolph said.
Clift won a petition with State Farm to allow Randolph and other Californians to test for their licenses according to California’s 18-year-old minimum age limit, rather than State Farm’s national limit of 21.
“He was so passionate that he spoke up on my behalf. He worked his way up the ladder until State Farm changed its policy to match state law,” Randolph said.
She worked for Clift for 20 years, shackled by a lack of college education then required for insurance agents.
“I used to feel like I’d be forever cloaked unless I got back to college, but then I had this more-than-full-time job, we were having kids,” Randolph said.
When Clift retired, she worked for State Farm’s corporate office, providing training to team members, helping them develop plans for their own offices in a region that spanned from Paso Robles to Carpinteria.
Then the rules changed. Her decades of experience in the insurance industry, from filing clerk to the corporate office, paid off.
She opened her agency in 2007. In 2016, Donna Randolph State Farm Insurance became one of only a handful of agencies nationwide licensed by State Farm to operate multiple locations.
“Working at the corporate level gave me the 30,000-foot view and insights I wouldn’t have been able to see as an agent,” Randolph said.
Through it all, she has been active in the community at large. She has served as chairman of the board for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, president of Santa Maria Women’s Network, active participant in Relay for Life and Santa Maria Valley YMCA, fundraiser for Knights of Columbus and St. Louis de Montfort School, and supporter of Allan Hancock College and Future Business Leaders of America.
Today, she works with Santa Barbara County’s Workforce Resource Center to provide young people the opportunity to explore a career in the insurance industry.
“It’s just as important to find out what you don’t want to do as to find out what your dreams are and what you want to do. The youth program pays youth to get work experience, build a resume and job skills, then go out to the workforce and be amazing people,” Randolph said.
She’s taken a dozen or so through that program, two of whom she hired and remain with her today: Betty Hernandez and Francisco Santos.
“They did everything to go above and beyond, to show their worth and that they could do the work and make the most out of everything they do. I’m proud that they’ve chosen to stay here with me several years now, and I’m proud to be able to continue to pay it forward with youth,” Randolph said.
But it’s not about finding her own workforce.
“It’s about taking these youth, giving them job skills, and, whether they stay here or go somewhere else, helping them reach for their dreams,” Randolph said.
For Randolph, entering the insurance office at age 16, advancing as her workplace skills progressed and ultimately opening her own agency did bring her out of her shell. She has cast aside the cloak she allowed herself to bear as she recognized the life training, the job place training, the lessons of industry work provided got her every bit as far as a degree might have.
“I always felt like I had this invisible ‘X’ on my shoulder that says ‘no degree.’ No one else made me feel that. It was me. I’ve had to overcome that with positive self talk. We can sure be negative and hard on ourselves. I had to learn to turn that around to make that I’m not less because I don’t have a degree on the wall. I surround myself with people who will lift me up and lift up this agency. Now, here I am. I own my own agency. It’s a dream come true,” she said.