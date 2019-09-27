A school community’s caring and support have given a Santa Maria second grader the ability to attend bicycle safety lessons and cycle around town with his family, things he couldn’t do just a month ago.
Albert Varelas, a student at Tunnell Elementary School on Dena Way, has a degenerative muscle disease that reduces the strength of his legs and causes other health issues, requiring him to use a wheelchair to get around.
His condition also prevented him from attending the school’s bicycle safety lessons with his classmates and cruising the streets with his mother and brothers.
Last school year, Albert was awarded a $1,200 grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation to buy a specially adapted cycle, but the grant wasn’t enough to cover the full cost of the bike he really needed to ride independently.
Adaptive physical education teacher Rachel Renkoski set up a GoFundMe page, and that’s when the school community and staff stepped up.
“We were able to get a GoFundMe started and raised over $900 in less than 48 hours,” Renkoski said.
Combined with the previous grant, that was enough to buy Albert the bike he needed.
Renkoski and PE teacher Maurecia Rea-Clark worked with Ken Dahmen of Bici Centro bike shop in Santa Maria to get the right cycle for Albert at the right price.
The three-wheel cycle has handlebars that wrap around into an oval that’s easy for him to grasp, a wide, comfortable seat, easily accessible controls and pedals positioned to give his legs more leverage.
It also has multiple adjustments to make it fit as he grows, a handle behind the seat and a cargo basket.
"The day that Albert received his new bike was amazing," Rea-Clark said. "He was able to be fully integrated in the bike safety lesson and participate with his peers.
“It was a moment he will probably always remember, and it happened because of the truly giving and loving culture at Tunnell School,” she added. “I am so thankful to be a part of this culture and these unforgettable moments."
On Friday, Albert joined his fellow second and third graders in a beginning bike riding and bike safety unit on the Tunnell Elementary blacktop.
Wearing a black cycling helmet with three rows of spikes down its center, Albert said having the cycle was “really fun,” and after owning it for three weeks it was becoming “pretty comfortable” for him to ride.
“That helmet’s all his,” Renkoski said with a laugh. “We didn’t buy that for him. He’s so spunky … a typical second grade boy.”
Albert also said he was looking forward to going cycling with his mother and brothers.
“So I think the most important thing about this is just how the community really gathered around Albert, and they really wanted him to just get the chance to be another kid with the rest of his classmates,” Renkoski said.
“We were able to just gather together, get this bike for him, and he’s going to be able to take that home and ride with his family.”