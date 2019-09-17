On Sept. 9 Vitalant in Santa Maria honored Ron Stevens to commemorate his 700th donation, a great achievement for a man who also was the very first platelet donor for Vitalant Santa Maria in 1992.
Stevens was commuting to the San Luis Obispo Center from Santa Maria when equipment to collect platelets became available in Santa Maria. He was the natural choice for No. 1, and the staff of the then, Tri-Counties Blood Bank, asked him to be first.
Being one of the best platelet donors who already showed such dedication driving to San Luis Obispo for his appointments he was a natural. Stevens still has the plaque he received to commemorate the event.
Stevens has a long history of blood donation, with quite a unique first time blood donation story. He had a reoccurring headache when he was 16 years old and his doctor thought in his case, donating blood might be just what he needed.
He tried it, and he said, “The headaches went away, so I donated once a year until I went in the Navy when I started donating every couple of months.” While in the Navy, Stevens served during the Bay of Pigs and the blockade of Cuba and was granted “Vampire Liberty” when he donated, “in other words” he got the day off for donating. Knowing how much the blood was needed and with the perk of having the day off it was a definite win for him.
As the years passed he donated wherever he lived and ended up in Santa Maria. With 700 donations and counting, Stevens donates platelets every three weeks. When asked how it feels to have saved as many as 2,100 lives, he said, “Fantastic! Puts tears in your eyes. Feels great to help people.”
Stevens has advice for those who may be thinking of donating, “It’s so easy to give blood. Just think if you were to get hurt, you would die if there was no blood available. There is no replacement for human blood.”
Stevens deserves every accolade for his amazing dedication to transforming lives. “We fully expect him to continue making an impact on this community,” said Sergio Coppa, marketing and communications manager for Vitalant Central Coast. “This achievement is a real milestone, one that we are so thankful for.”