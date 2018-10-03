Donations are trickling in for the seventh annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, but organizers are hoping the public will come through with the contributions needed before the Oct. 20 event.
On Wednesday, about 10 cars rolled into Gate 5 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where for the second week Stand Down coordinator Sandy Agalos and her “No. 1 volunteer” Glenda Webb were waiting to receive donated items in one of the exhibit buildings.
“Last week was kind of slow, so we’re trying to reach out to the community for donations,” Agalos said, as Curtis Senft drove up with a grocery bag full of soaps, shampoos and other toiletries.
Senft said his wife saw an online notice about the need for donations.
“We had it and it’s a good cause,” said the 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, who also worked 22 years for the Air Force.
As he drove away, veteran Carl Abello and wife Charlene drove in with a box full of new khaki pants and shirts.
“We belong to the American Legion and we believe in helping when we can,” Charlene said.
Their donations were added to a stack of boxes just inside the door. Later, they would be moved to the back of the building, where several pallets of goods that Agalos has collected were already stacked.
The pallets included about 400 pairs of new boots she obtained as surplus items through the U.S. Department of Defense.
I asked them where they got so many new boots,” Agalos said. “The troops come back from overseas and the boots come with them. Never been worn.”
Other surplus items she obtained from the Defense Department included jackets, sleeping bags and 10 cooler jugs.
“This year they had rain boots and fleece pullovers,” Agalos added. “Those are all things our veterans like.”
But Agalos said organizers still need donations of new clothing — pants, shirts, T-shirts, socks and underwear for both men and women — as well as towels, blankets and toiletries.
Stand Down services
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, veterans, their spouses and their children will be able to pick up the items they need, free of charge, at the County Veterans Stand Down set up in three buildings at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Agalos said of the event. “It’s like a little pop-up city — the way it’s all set up, and everyone knows their job.”
About 500 volunteers will be on hand to assist the veterans and their families who attend the event, which offers much more than just clothing and household goods.
In the Medical Zone, where Webb works, veterans and families can obtain eye and dental screenings, foot exams, free flu shots from Walgreens, blood pressure checks and glucose tests from the Community Health Centers van and referrals for medical services.
“We even provide bus tokens for them to get to their appointments,” Webb said, adding the San Luis Obispo Veterans Center will provide readjustment and crisis counseling.
Three veterinarians donate their services in the Pet Zone, where veterans’ pets can get a bath as well as free microchips, vaccinations, dog food and toys, and items just for children will be offered in the Kid Zone.
“You probably can’t name a service we don’t provide,” Webb said.
Two free meals are served — breakfast and a barbecued lunch.
The Santa Barbara County Cattlemen’s Association donates the beef for the barbecue, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers pays for the breakfast and side dishes for the lunch and members of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge do the cooking.
Other services available at the Stand Down are showers, haircuts for men and styling for women.
“We even have women who do sewing and mending on the spot, like if someone has a piece of clothing they just love that needs repair,” Agalos said.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians have donated their buses and drivers to provide transportation from other areas of the county, picking up veterans and families in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley and returning them after the event, she said.
Vets helping vets
About that time, “Avon Lady” Elsie Hubbard arrived with her eighth and ninth boxes filled with the various products she and other Avon representatives provide the Stand Down every year.
The boxes were unloaded by husband Bill, a Vietnam veteran who spent 21 years in the U.S. Air Force and another 21 in civil service, mostly with the Air Force.
“I was over the Gulf of Tonkin in a KC-135 in 1967 and over Vietnam in a B-52 in 1970,” he said. “I think this is a great thing to do.”
Sheila Gibilisco arrived with a bag of socks and sport coats on hangers.
“These are all from a World War II vet,” she told Agalos. “He’s 97.”
That veteran is Bill Gault, who Gibilisco said just wanted to help out fellow veterans.
His donation was added to the stack of boxes by the door.
“FedEx just delivered those from our office,” Agalos said, meaning the Santa Maria office of 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who started the Stand Down seven years ago.
“They’ve been with us since the beginning,” she said of FedEx. “They haul our donations, they help out in the parking lot shuttling veterans, they’re loaning us a pallet lifter and hand carts. They saw a need and just went to town on it.”
Among the boxes FedEx delivered were $7,000 worth of new boots just for homeless veterans, purchased with a grant from a homeless veterans program.
Veterans must register for the Stand Down online in advance, Agalos said, and when they arrive at the event, they are issued color-coded wristbands identifying them as veterans, homeless veterans or veterans’ family members.
Only homeless veterans are allowed to pick up items in their zone, and they get first choice on all other items.
“It is a secure event,” Webb said. “The outside public can’t come in.”