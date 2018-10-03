Anyone entering the Bethania Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Solvang last Wednesday morning w…

Issues relating to homelessness were back at the forefront Tuesday for the Lompoc City Counc…

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to devel…

The Nov. 6 election is nearly upon us. Those 18 and older will have the opportunity — and re…

How to donate to Veterans Stand Down

Donations of new clothing, bedding and toiletries for the Veterans Stand Down can be delivered at Gate 5 of the Santa Maria Fairpark from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 and 17.

Donations also can be delivered to 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s office in Suite 141 of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

For more information about donating or volunteering, contact Stand Down coordinator Sandy Agalos at 805-346-8402.