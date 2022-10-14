October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to demonstrate support for what it calls "domestic violence action" month.

Domestic Violence Solutions aims to provide "safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence." The group collaborates with community partners to raise awareness "regarding the cause, prevalence and impact” of domestic violence, according to a spokesperson.

