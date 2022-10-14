October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to demonstrate support for what it calls "domestic violence action" month.
Domestic Violence Solutions aims to provide "safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence." The group collaborates with community partners to raise awareness "regarding the cause, prevalence and impact” of domestic violence, according to a spokesperson.
The group asked the public to attend the vigil for a night of "remembrance, advocacy and solidarity.”
“As one collective light, we gather together to illuminate a community free from domestic violence," the organization said.
Domestic Violence Solutions is Santa Barbara County's only provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence survivors. According to the organization, Domestic Violence Solutions provided 3,484 safe nights of shelter in 2021 while also responding to 155 calls from law enforcement and emergency rooms at the survivors’ location.
The group provided 1,205 counseling sessions and assisted 65 individuals in locating permanent housing while sheltering more children than adult survivors of domestic violence last year alone.
Domestic Violence Solutions operates 24-hour hotlines in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc. Trained staff provides counseling, information, referrals and access to immediate shelter.
Staff also meets potential residents in-person to help formulate plans for safety and shelter. They can be reached in the North County at (805) 925-2160 and at (805) 964-5245 in the South County.