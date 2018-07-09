A small dog, believed to be a Chihuahua, died early Monday during a structure fire at a flower and party supply store in southwestern Santa Maria.
Responding at 12:15 a.m. to reports of an active structure fire in the 400 block of South Blosser Road, crews with the Santa Maria Fire Department arrived at Ramirez Flowers and Party Supplies and found the storefront engulfed in smoke.
"Crews showed up and found heavy smoke showing, made entry and found an indoor fire," Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said. "They extinguished the fire that was still burning and wanted to ensure adjacent businesses were unaffected."
Four engines, one truck and a battalion chief made quick work of the fire, extinguishing it in roughly 20 minutes. Farmer said the fire caused extensive smoke damage to the property and damaged the building's roof support. The contents were declared a "total loss."
Investigators pinpointed the cause of the blaze as a power strip with multiple electrical appliances, namely refrigeration units, plugged in.
"The load created excessive heat [and] ignited it," Farmer said.
Though the fire caused light smoke damage to nearby businesses, no injuries were reported.