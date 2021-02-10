Community members are invited to join the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at Los Flores Ranch Park this month for two activities focused on hiking and exploring.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, the department will host a Santa Maria River Trail walk challenge, where participants can learn about local plants and wildlife along the 1.5-mile trail.

Participants will be split into two groups of 10 led by local guides, and receive a complimentary Trail Challenge 2021 bandanna, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.

To register for the free activity, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register. Participants should meet at the North Preisker Lane trailhead.

At 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, the department also will hold a docent-led nature hike at the park. Participants will learn about local plants and wildlife, and are asked to bring binoculars for an optimal experience.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The 90-minute walk will follow family-friendly trails to accommodate all skill levels.

Registration for the free nature walk is available at cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For more information about Los Flores Ranch Park, visit cityofsantamaria.org/LosFloresRanchPark.