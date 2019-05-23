Santa Maria Police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect linked to a mid-April robbery.
On April 19, Santa Maria police officers responded to reports of a robbery that occurred at the Maguey Liquor Store, located at 400 W Main St. While the department has been investigating the alleged crime since it took place, Lt. Paul Van Meel said they are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the suspect.
No description of the suspect was provided, according to Van Meel, but officers believe the individual is associated with a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information on the alleged crime or suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424. Information also can be left on the department tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.