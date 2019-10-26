{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 1-6-4

Evening: 4-8-3

Daily 4

0-0-6-0

Daily Derby

1st: 02 Lucky Star

2nd: 04 Big Ben

3rd: 11 Money Bags

Race time: 1:44.68

Estimated jackpot: $393,000

Fantasy 5

18-30-31-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

16-24-25-52-60

Mega Ball: 06

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

03-20-48-54-59

Powerball: 04

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

SuperLotto Plus

08-11-16-19-23

Mega Ball: 08

Estimated jackpot: $23 million

