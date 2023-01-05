The City of Santa Maria Public Library will host a free DIY Tabletop Zen Garden Workshop for adults. The workshop will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Patrons are invited to design and create a one-of-a kind DIY Tabletop Zen Garden. All materials will be provided at the workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.
Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.