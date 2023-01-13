Solvang City Council members Thursday voted 3-1 to appoint Robert Clarke to fill a vacant seat on the council, but not without debate on the dais and grumblings and shouts from residents in the audience.
“No! You just disenfranchised the voters in District 4 who voted not only for Elizabeth but against Robert,” an unidentified woman hollered immediately following the decision.
The decision came after 40 minutes of wrangling, multiple tie votes and an apparent impasse by the four sitting council members.
“I hope he’s worth saving $40,000 for. I’m not convinced of that yet,” Infanti said after casting the tie-breaking vote.
In November, the city held its first by-district election. Clarke, who had previously been elected to represent the city at large, lost his bid to represent District 4 to Elizabeth Orona. With 738 of the district’s 1,057 registered voters casting ballots, she received 11 more than his 323 votes.
On the same ballot, then-Council Member Mark Infanti won an uncontested race for mayor. That left his former seat vacant for the final two years of his four-year term.
Because Infanti had been elected to the council under the city’s previous at-large election policy, the position continues to represent residents at large until the end of its natural term in 2024. At that time, the position will have to be held by someone living in District 1.
In December, the newly seated council unanimously chose to avoid the $40,000 cost and six-month delay of a special election to fill the seat. Instead, they opened the position to applications.
The four applicants who met the Dec. 29 deadline — Clarke, Denise El Amin, V. Louise Smith, and Jack Williams — were each given three minutes to advocate for themselves before public comment, council deliberation, and the final vote.
During public comment, 15 people stood up or called in to vouch for Clarke. No other candidate received live support, though council members and staff alluded to e-mails and phone calls received prior to the meeting in support of other candidates, particularly Williams.
Clarke served on the council four years. He had previously served on the Solvang Planning Commission. Other service has included Danish Brotherhood, elector at Old Mission Santa Ynez, Solvang representative to the Santa Barbara County Library Council. He served as vice president of Pony Baseball and was president of the aquatic program that saw the pool built at Santa Ynez Valley High School. He and his wife also raised two children in the valley who volunteered in the community, as did his wife.
“Service is what we and I do. Experience matters,” Clarke said.
One caller expressed concern that Clarke’s appointment may provide him a foot in the door for the 2024 election as an incumbent, but Infanti noted he would not be able to run again for that seat. In the next election cycle, the seat must be filled by a candidate living in District 1. Clarke lives in District 4.
Council Member Claudia Orona opened the volley with her nomination of Clarke, seconded by Council Member David Brown.
“Jack is a fine candidate. He’s a great asset to the city. But I cannot in good conscience dismiss all the people that took the time to come here and speak and send e-mails ... But I would be very happy and honored to serve alongside Jack Williams. He is outstanding as well,” Claudia Orona said.
Council Member Elizabeth Brown and Infanti each nominated Williams.
Elizabeth Orona moved and Infanti seconded the Williams appointment which failed on a 2-2 vote.
Brown followed up with a motion, seconded by Claudia Orona, to seat Clarke. That motion failed after another tied vote.
Elizabeth Orona then moved that the council “adjourn the topic to the next meeting” and confer, at which point City Attorney David Fleishman informed her the council could not confer outside a public meeting. She amended her motion, noting the delay would give council members time to solicit public input.
That motion died for lack of second.
“I really think that we should take this decision tonight. We can’t keep kicking this down the road,” Claudia Orona said.
Elizabeth Orona answered with another motion to nominate Williams, seconded by Infanti.
Again, the four-member council voted 2-2.
And the cycle began again with Infanti again moving that the item be pushed to the next meeting, seconded by Elizabeth Orona. The motion failed 2-2.
“I have a real problem with basing the decision of this on the result of an election of one district when the position is at large,” Claudia Orona said.
Elizabeth said seating Clarke would be dismissing the results of an election which saw him unseated, but Brown and Claudia Orona contended the by-district election results had no bearing on an at-large appointment.
“So we all agree not to agree,” Infanti said.
At this point, Claudia Orona suggested flipping a coin.
Infanti responded with his own quip.
“We could ask Robert to give it up. If he’s that dedicated, that’d solve the problem,” he said.
Brown asked candidates if any would be willing to withdraw, with no response.
Elizabeth Orona noted “one candidate wasn’t without conflicting feedback.”
“Anybody that sits here is going to get conflicting feedback. The support for one particular candidate was overwhelming on my end. I’m just going on my experience, perhaps the feedback you got was different, but yea, anybody’s going to get negative feedback based on whatever decisions they thought, but that doesn’t discount the overwhelming support Mr. Clarke got on his appointment,” Claudia Orona responded.
Relenting, Infanti noted none of the council members were likely to change their minds even if the topic were delayed.
“I hate to put the city in the position of spending the money for an outside election, and that’s almost what we’re headed for,” he said, looking down at his smartwatch.
“I keep getting interesting texts. I have to bring this to a head,” Infanti said.
Brown again moved to seat Clarke, seconded by Claudia Orona and decided on a 3-1 vote with Elizabeth Orona dissenting.
“Robert is not the worst candidate out there,” Infanti said.
In other news, the council voted 4-0 to continue waving water use penalties while an ad hoc committee of Elizabeth Orona and Brown work with staff to revisit water rate classifications, and develop a community education and incentive plan to encourage water conservation. The committee has 90 days to report back to the council.
The council also unanimously approved a $762,408 contract with San Luis Obispo-based Specialty Construction Inc. for the Fredensborg Canyon Waterline Replacement Project. Water main lines currently located on the banks of Adobe Creek will be moved under the road to protect them from erosion and other damage. The contract also includes replacement of a couple of large valves elsewhere in the city.
And, finally, the council approved an agreement with Ewing Consulting Inc. to spend up to $13,500 for a classification and compensation study