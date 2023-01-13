Solvang City Council Meeting 1/12/23 from City of Solvang on Vimeo.

Solvang City Council members Thursday voted 3-1 to appoint Robert Clarke to fill a vacant seat on the council, but not without debate on the dais and grumblings and shouts from residents in the audience.

“No! You just disenfranchised the voters in District 4 who voted not only for Elizabeth but against Robert,” an unidentified woman hollered immediately following the decision.

The decision came after 40 minutes of wrangling, multiple tie votes and an apparent impasse by the four sitting council members.

Robert Clarke mug

Councilman Robert Clarke, who has qualified for the ballot, will face off against Elizabeth Orona, who filed on Friday, in a run for Solvang City Council District 4 in November.

