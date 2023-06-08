Thousands of friends, family and supporters gathered to watch 765 graduates participate in ceremonies for Pioneer Valley High School’s Class of 2023 Thursday, which according to Principal Shanda Herrera, is a record- breaking class size.
As families surrounded the field with creative poster boards and broad smiles, the evening included a rendition of the national anthem by graduating senior Eli Chavez.
“This class of seniors represents students who were born across 12 different countries and have over 15 different languages that are spoken at home,” Herrera told the crowd. “Our school and our district recognize your diversity as a strength, and your bilingualism as a badge of honor and pride.”
The class features two salutatorians, which both hold a 4.34 grade point average, Destiney Ruiz will be attending UC San Diego and major in psychology and Eden Garcia will attend UCSB and major in political science.
“In just a matter of a few more speeches, diploma exchanges and hundreds of hand shakes later, the motion of moving your tassel from your right to your left will dictate us as graduates,” said Ruiz. “It’s hard to believe that this is really it.”
Garcia reminded students that academic life only makes up a part of their life as a whole, and acknowledged the struggles outside of school that they all had to overcome. She shared a quote she said she thinks of often in times of stress, or when she's not having a good day, “so far you’ve made it through 100% of your worst days.”
“You, Class of 2023, have survived your worst days to make yourself, your family, loved ones and friends proud,” said Garcia. “I invite you to please enjoy this day because it is a celebration in your honor. It’s to commemorate your hard work and as bittersweet as it is, it's the end of a chapter in our book.”
Valedictorian Kassandra Padilla, who holds a 4.35 grade point average and will be attending UCLA to study civil engineering, also spoke.
“While I don’t understand every struggle or dilemma every one of you have, I can say that nothing could be more important than your well being and aspirations. Does everyone know what the future holds? Perhaps not, we are graduates entering adulthood expected to know how to navigate the world. If there’s anything I want you to take away from this speech, it’s to prioritize yourself and take initiative to accomplish your ambitions. Our mentors, family, friends and society aren’t all knowing when it comes to right and wrong.”
The class will be leaving two gifts to the school, including a custom wall graphic to be installed in the gym entrance in teal and black, featuring the school's mascot panther and listing the Class of 2023 as a donor.
The second gift will be a flag display that will be hung along the administration building ceiling to represent the multicultural backgrounds of students at Pioneer. Herrera plans to continue the class tradition by adding new flags as students from additional nations join the school in years to come.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.