The Lompoc Police Department has put into effect a new program allowing beards and goatees on police officers, the city announced Thursday.
The new policy is being implemented on a six-month trial basis. The so-called pilot program allows for “well-groomed” facial hair. Previously, Lompoc police officers were required to be clean-shaven or have only mustaches.
The move was made by Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who took into consideration requests from several of his officers to have beards, according to the city. Walsh ultimately decided to extend the “Movember” policy permitting officers to grow beards and goatees during November in order to raise awareness for men’s health issues.
The program will be evaluated at the end of six months, at which point it is expected that Walsh will decide whether to enact the policy permanently.
Walsh plans to put out a community survey at the end of the pilot program to obtain input from the public on officers having beards and goatees, according to city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin. The survey will be offered at no cost to the city through the LPD's mobile app.