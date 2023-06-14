The Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has become aware of several restaurants in the county charging mandatory service fees and surcharges without conspicuously disclosing them to customers before they place orders, the DA's office said Wednesday.

The law requires restaurants to clearly and conspicuously disclose any fees or surcharges added to a customer’s bill before customers place their orders, District Attorney John Savrnoch said.

"Consumers are entitled to accurate price information to enable them to make informed decisions about what to purchase," Savrnoch said.

