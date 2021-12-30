Two youth science camps at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum came to a close Thursday following several days of space discovery and robotics.
The four-day robotics camp, which began Monday, allowed youths age 8 to 14 to construct and code First League Lego robots under the guidance and mentorship of Orcutt Academy's Spartatronicks Robotics Team and Righetti High School's Astra Club.
On Thursday, family members came to the museum to watch the five participants' robots engage in a competition at the museum using problem-solving skills.
Days prior, youths age 6 to 10 participated in a space discovery camp from Dec. 20 to 23, with activities including rocket launching and learning about constellations.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is currently open only for special events such as birthday parties and class field trips, with staffing shortages preventing a complete reopening.
A museum spokesperson said they hope to expand hours in January.