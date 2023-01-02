Families celebrated New Year's Eve with plenty of activities as the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted its Noon Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.

Kids were treated to cookies and other sweets, along with flutes of apple cider. Those in attendance were able to decorate party hats and work on other crafts while exploring the various exhibits on display at the museum.

Besides all the New Year's-themed festivities, the museum features the Vandenberg Launch Experience exhibit, a Space Launch astronaut, Wilma the Whale, a slide shaped like a blue whale, and nearly 20 more exhibits.

