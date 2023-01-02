Families celebrated New Year's Eve with plenty of activities as the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted its Noon Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
Kids were treated to cookies and other sweets, along with flutes of apple cider. Those in attendance were able to decorate party hats and work on other crafts while exploring the various exhibits on display at the museum.
Besides all the New Year's-themed festivities, the museum features the Vandenberg Launch Experience exhibit, a Space Launch astronaut, Wilma the Whale, a slide shaped like a blue whale, and nearly 20 more exhibits.
Saturday's event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission was $7 for non-members and free for members. Children aged 2-and-under were admitted at no charge. Basic membership for the museum is $75 and comes with unlimited admission for one adult and one child for one year.
The Discovery Museum opened its doors in 1996 in a strip mall in Santa Maria. In 2004, the museum completed its capital campaign, renovated a space in a historic building in the heart of downtown, installed hands-on learning exhibits for children and opened its new doors to the community in January of 2005.
This 13,000-square-foot facility at 705 S. McClelland Street now has more than 25 exhibit areas. The museum is a non-profit organization that serves schools, families and youth groups from throughout the Central Coast.
Children, parents ring in 2023 at the Santa Maria Discovery Museum | Photos