The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum made sure local youngsters were ready for Valentine's Day.
The museum hosted a Valentine's event Saturday where local youths were able to make crafts, play games, win prizes and check out the exhibits on display.
The Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization focused on serving schools, families and youth groups in the area. It is located at 705 S. McLelland St. in Santa Maria.
The Discovery Museum opened its doors in 1996 located at a small strip mall in Santa Maria. In 2004, the museum completed a capital campaign, renovated a space in a commercial building in the heart of downtown, installed hands-on learning exhibits for children and opened its new doors to the community in January of 2005. This 13,000-square-foot facility now has more than 25 exhibit areas.
The museum offers memberships which are $75 per year for one adult and one child.
