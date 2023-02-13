The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum made sure local youngsters were ready for Valentine's Day.

The museum hosted a Valentine's event Saturday where local youths were able to make crafts, play games, win prizes and check out the exhibits on display.

The Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization focused on serving schools, families and youth groups in the area. It is located at 705 S. McLelland St. in Santa Maria.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you