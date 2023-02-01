The Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center is up and running in Santa Maria with the goal of providing resources to residents who were impacted by last month's storms.

According to Renee Bafalis, the media relations specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those who have suffered storm-related damage to their homes can register with FEMA before the deadline which is March 16. People are able to register onsite, online with disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services will be present at the recovery center.

The center is a partnership between FEMA, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), County of Santa Barbara and several local cities. The DRC/LAC opened on Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara.

