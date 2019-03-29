Brian Asher Alhadeff, the conductor and artistic director for the Lompoc Pops Orchestra, recently provided students at Lompoc High School with master classes in the art of conducting, and at least one of those students will soon get the chance to put his or her skills to the test.
The series of classes took place last week and were coordinated through the Pops’ Music Outreach program. Alhadeff and Lompoc High Band Director Julie Anderson are now slated to select one of the students to direct the Lompoc Pops Orchestra in the national anthem at the Pops’ spring concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
At that spring performance, the 45-piece Pops Orchestra will showcase a trio of tangos, along with dancers performing "Gliding Girl Tango," "El Choclo Tango" and "Blue Tango."
Alhadeff has also added to the program “Maleguena Blast,” one of the most recognizable Spanish tunes in history, as well as selections from "Jesus Christ, Superstar," a medley from "Chicago" and "Strings on Fire" by Henry Mancini.
Sharon Cooper, the Pops’ concert master will be featured performing "Meditation from Thais," a theme song that has appeared in many movie and television productions, including "As Time Goes By" and “The Jack Benny Program.”
Tickets for the show are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students of all ages (student ID at the door will be required). Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
For tickets, call 805-735-6463 or visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org.