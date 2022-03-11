Santa Barbara charity Direct Relief this week sent over 25 tons of medicine and medical supplies to Ukraine, including cancer treatment medication, insulin and IV fluids.
The nonprofit founded in 1948 specializes in sending medical supplies to crisis areas in the U.S. and around the world, and employs nearly 100 people in Santa Barbara County. Employees work in a 155,000-square-foot medical warehouse, across the street from the Santa Barbara Airport, where they collect, organize, repackage and ship medical supplies around the world.
The organization has worked in Ukraine for years, sending over $43 million in medical aid to the country since 2010 and $26 million in the last six months alone.
“We’ve been in Ukraine for a while now, but the materials we are sending today are different than what we sent even a month prior,” said Tony Morain, vice president of communications. “Now, they are asking for blood coagulation injectables and combat application tourniquets; there are people in Ukraine undergoing cancer treatment that's been interrupted.”
Morain noted that what’s going on in Ukraine from a health-care standpoint is a crisis unlike anything Direct Relief has seen in recent memory.
“For Ukraine, for the world, for Direct Relief, this feels more urgent than normal,” he said.
“There’s been at least 13 hospitals damaged or destroyed,” Morain said. “You’ve got to think about the hundreds of millions of dollars in health-care resources that are gone now.”
Over the last week, Direct Relief has sent 340 shipments of medical aid to 31 U.S. states and territories and 17 countries, including Ukraine.
Direct Relief’s latest shipment was sent on the heels of reports from Ukrainian officials that Russian artillery attacked a children’s hospital in the port city of Mariupol. The nonprofit works firsthand with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to ensure that the best possible resources can be sent to where they need to be.
“For example, we know there are over 12,000 children — and certainly more adults —with Type 1 diabetes [in Ukraine]," Morain said. “They can’t survive more than a week without insulin.”
Besides necessary medications, Direct Relief also sent over 400 emergency medical backpacks containing sutures, syringes, bandages and other supplies so that health-care workers on the ground were able to respond quickly. According to Morain, the war will require long-term planning from Direct Relief.
“One way we are looking at it, if the shooting were to stop today it would take years to come to fix,” he said. “What’s happened so far is already a major humanitarian crisis.”
According to Morain, the nonprofit soon will be seeking volunteers to aid in the work at the Santa Barbara warehouse, packing hygiene supply kits for those in need in Ukraine and around the world. The organization wasn't able to have volunteers in the warehouse during the height of the COVID pandemic due to health restrictions, but will be opening their doors again.
“Direct Relief is fortunate to be based in California, because so many people in the area really care,” Morain said. “Direct Relief has been around for about 75 years, and a lot of the reason why it has grown is because of the geography and the people in Santa Barbara.”