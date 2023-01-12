Start 2023 with a toothsome tour of Santa Maria Valley restaurants by participating in the Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest starting on Friday, Jan. 13.
The month-long celebration runs through Feb. 12, and features special menu items at more than 15 local restaurants and bars. This year is the third year that the promotion will include a craft cocktail contest, featuring special handmade and unique cocktails at various establishments.
Meals included in the promotion are crafted to celebrate the unique culinary culture of the valley and are priced at $20.23, or less.
No matter your fancy, there’s something for you here during 2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style. Make sure to post up your food and drink photos, …