Dine-in eating returns to Santa Maria's Crumbles Café
alert top story

Dine-in eating returns to Santa Maria's Crumbles Café

From the May 29 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated

Business is increasing at the reopened Crumbles Café & Bake Shop on South Broadway in Santa Maria after the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of dine-in restaurants. 

Managers said customers are slowly returning after they discover the popular eatery is open. 

Sanitary and social distancing measures include closing the counter and keeping booths and walkways as open as possible, according to managers. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News