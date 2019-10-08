If you go

Showtimes for Dimensions in Dance are at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday evenings with 2 p.m. matinee performances Saturday and Sunday.

Children ages 5 and older are welcome to attend.

Tickets range from $17 to $20 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts Center box office in Santa Maria or by calling 805-922-8313. Box office hours are from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 805-922-6966, ext. 3845.