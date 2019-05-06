The sculpture erected in the parking lot of the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center in Arroyo Grande depicts a youthful-looking figure rejoicing, with broken chains dangling from its arm and leg.
For Chris Will this work of art, which resembles sculptor Dan Thompson’s “Rejoicing” sculpture, represents a human soul ascending from the brokenness of humankind. Such an ascension, he said, was made by his late son, Matthew, following a battle with cancer in 2011.
The 45,012-square-foot medical building, named after Matthew Will and located at 850 Fair Oaks Ave., is expected to open by June and is the latest initiative by Dignity Health and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital to expand medical services in the Five Cities area. A grand opening will be held on Saturday, May 11.
Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center will provide local community with the most advanced health care services and educational resources
The third floor will house the new Mission Hope Cancer Center Arroyo Grande, which will effectively be a satellite of the center’s Santa Maria location and will bring on a full-time physician, according Dr. Robert Dichmann, Mission Hope’s medical director.
Inside the center is a wide open room known as the chemotherapy suite, which has a panoramic view of Arroyo Grande and can hold nearly a dozen patients. The suite was designed to create a serene environment and make the patient comfortable, Dichmann said.
Adjacent to the room are offices for several support services, including cancer rehabilitation, acupuncture, social workers, a dietician, and an appearance center with wigs for patients who’ve lost their hair during the course of treatment.
However, it lacks the equipment for radiation therapy, which can cost millions of dollars, including the cost of the concrete vault to house it all. Dichmann said the population isn’t quite big enough to justify the acquisition of such machines.
The facility is the latest manifestation of Dichmann’s vision for expanding cancer treatment in Santa Maria, where he was instrumental in founding Mission Hope.
“The main reason for coming [to Santa Maria] was that a majority of our patients were leaving here and going to Santa Barbara,” Dichmann said, adding that the AG location eliminates an extra commute for patients going to and from chemotherapy. “Traveling even 20 minutes is not particularly fun,” he said.
The building’s second floor will be a space for community physicians and the first floor will hold the Dignity Health Lab and Imaging suite with equipment like a CT scanner, and X-ray and ultrasound machines. Specialty services in orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and neurology will also be offered.
Everyone who walks into the building’s main lobby is greeted by a Matthew Will picture collage on the wall.
“Matt was your typical teenager, full of life, very little boundaries,” said his father, Chris.
One day, shortly before Matthew was to start college in Northern Arizona, his son noticed he had enlarged lymph nodes and bruising on his neck, said Chris Will. Matthew was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of cancer.
Within a matter of hours after the diagnosis, Will recalled, they headed to Stanford to receive inpatient treatment. He and his wife, Rosemarie, stayed with their son for the next year, at first living in a hotel room for a couple of months, then at a “cheap” apartment for about $6,000 a month.
Time was spent mostly at the hospital, which included lots of blood transfusions, chemotherapy, and one complication after another, Will recalled. After 13 months, Matthew succumbed to cancer at age 20.
The dedication of the building to his son is the result of a relationship between Will and Dignity Health that goes back decades.
When Chuck Cova, then-CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center, took the reigns in the early 1980s, he organized the hospital’s foundation with the purpose of raising money and expanding medical services across the Central Coast. Cova is now the senior vice president for operations at Dignity Health.
Will’s father, Jay, served on the hospital’s community board, followed by Will’s brother, John, his sister Janie, and now his brother Joseph, who was a project manager for the Mission Hope building in Santa Maria, according to Dichmann. The Will family constructed the new medical center building as well, breaking ground in November of 2017.
Additionally, Cova and Will’s brothers attended college together at St. Mary’s College in the Bay Area.
According to Will, Cova approached him in 2008 to secure property for the new medical center. Matthew died during the construction of the medical center and Will had no idea he’d be naming the building after his son. Building it was a “Herculean” task, Will said.
Not only is the building named after Matthew, but also a vineyard. Will said proceeds from sales goes to Stanford Medicine to help fight cancer. Eliminating the disease was Matthew’s last request, Will said.
“He fought tooth and nail and had every desire to live,” Will said. “Although not originally, he ultimately embraced his cancer and his hope was that few would have to go through what he did.”