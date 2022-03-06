Dignity Health will host a colon cancer educational session via Zoom on Tuesday in recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The 5:30 p.m. session will be hosted by Lin Soe, a hematologist and medical oncologist, and will cover the newest information on colon cancer treatment, including clinical trials, as well as detection and prevention methods.
Over 75% of colon cancer is found in individuals with no known risk factors and they often begin with no symptoms, according to Marian officials. Both men and women are at equal risk for colon cancer.
Currently, a colonoscopy screening is the only test available to detect and remove polyps at the same time, which is important because most colon cancer begins as benign polyps. Regular screenings should begin at 45 years old.
To register or for more information about the Zoom meeting, call 805-542-6234.