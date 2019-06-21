Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center, all Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, are the recipients of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s 2019 Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
To receive the Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, hospitals must meet specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Additionally, before discharge, patients receive education on managing their health, schedule a follow-up visit, as well as other care transition interventions.
“Every 40 seconds in the Unites States, someone suffers a stroke,” says Kirsten Featherstone, neuroscience services manager, Dignity Health Central Coast. “We are very proud of our primary stroke program and are honored to receive this national recognition, which highlights the superior level of stroke care we provide for our community members.”