Dignity Health plans additional blood drives

Dignity Health plans additional blood drives

A shortage of blood has prompted Dignity Health hospitals to partner with Vitalant to collect blood donations from the community at blood drives next week.

Marian Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the conference center located at 1400 E. Church St., at the corner of Palisades and Church, in Santa Maria.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital will hold its drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the Annex Conference Room at 345 S. Halcyon Road.

The process takes 45 minutes, but those planning to donate are urged to sign up at www.blood4life.org, a Vitalant spokeswoman said.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important as currently a two-day supply of O-negative blood is available, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs, she said.

However, donors of all types are needed, but those who are feeling ill are advised not to donate.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Mike Hodgson

